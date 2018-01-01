Of Pizza, Types, Primitives, and Objects by kirupa | filed under JavaScript 101

It's time to get serious. Srsly! In the past few tutorials, we've been working with all kinds of values. We've worked with strings (text), numbers, booleans (aka true and false), functions, and various other built-in things that are part of the JavaScript language.

Below are some examples to jog our memory:

let someText = "hello, world!"; let count = 50; let isActive = true;

Unlike other languages, JavaScript makes it really easy to specify and use these built-in things. We don't even have to think about or plan ahead to use any of them. Despite how simple using these different kinds of built-in things is, there is a lot of detail that is hidden from us. Knowing these details is important because it will not only help us make sense our code more easily, it may even help us to more quickly pinpoint what is going wrong when things aren't working the way they should.

Now, as you can probably guess, built-in-things isn't the proper way to describe the variety of values that you can use in JavaScript. There is a more formal name for the variety of values you can use in your code, and that name is types. In this tutorial, you are going to get a gentle introduction to what they are.

Onwards!

Let's First Talk About Pizza

No, I haven't completely lost it. Since I am always eating something (or thinking about eating something), I am going to try to explain the mysterious world of types by first explaining the much simpler world of pizza.

In case you haven't had pizza in a while, this is what a typical pizza looks like:

A pizza doesn't just magically appear looking like this. It is made up of other ingredients - some simple and some not-so-simple:

The simple ingredients are easy to spot. These would be your mushrooms and jalapenos. The reason these are simple is because you can't break these ingredients apart any further:

They aren't prepared. They aren't made up of other simple ingredients. Just like the dude, they abide.

The not-so-simple, complex ingredients would be your cheese, sauce, crust, and the pepperoni. These are more complex for all the reasons the simples one are...um...simple. These complex ingredients are made up of other ingredients:

Unfortunately for all of us, there is no one ingredient called cheese or pepperoni out there. We need to combine and prepare and add some more ingredients to make up some of the complex ingredients we see here. There is a subtle wrinkle to call out about complex ingredients. Their composition isn't limited to just simple ingredients. Complex ingredients can themselves be made up of other complex ingredients. How scandalous?!!

From Pizza to JavaScript!

While this may be hard to believe, everything we learned about pizzas in the previous section was there for a purpose. The description of the simple and complex ingredients very neatly applies to types in JavaScript. Each individual ingredient could be considered a counterpart to a type that you can use:

Just like the cheese, sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, and bacon in our version of a pizza, the basic types in JavaScript are string, number, boolean, bigint, Symbol, null, undefined, and Object. Some of these types may be very familiar to you already, and some of them may not be. While we will look at all of these types in much greater detail in future tutorials, the following table provides a very brief summary of what they do:

Type What it does string the basic structure for working with text number as you can guess, it allows you to work with numbers boolean comes alive when you are using true and false null represents the digital equivalent of nothing...or moo :P undefined while sorta similar to null , this is returned when a value should exist but doesn't...like when you declare a variable but don't assign anything to it Array helps store, retrieve, and manipulate a collection of data Object acts a shell for other types including other objects

Now, while each of the types is pretty unique in what it does. There is a simple grouping they fall under. Just like with your pizza's simple and complex ingredients, your types can be simple or complex as well. Except, in JavaScript terminology involving types, simple and complex are more formally known as primitive and object respectively. Another way of saying this is that your types in JavaScript are either known as primitive types (or just primitives) and object types (or just objects).

Our primitive types are string, number, boolean, null, and undefined types. Any values that fall under their umbrella can't be divided any further. They are the jalapenos and mushrooms of the JavaScript world. Our object types are...or just is...the Object. Anything that we create or use that is an Object, under the covers, is potentially made up of other primitive types as well as other objects. Objects can also be empty, but we'll cover all those details eventually.

As we can see, primitives are pretty easy to understand. There is no depth to them, and we pretty much get what we see when we encounter one. Our object types are a bit more mysterious, so the last thing we want to cover before unleashing you with details about all of these types is what objects in JavaScript actually are.

What are Objects?

The concept of objects in a programming language like JavaScript maps nicely to its real-world equivalents. In the real world, you are literally surrounded by objects. Your computer is an object. A book on a shelf is an object. A potato is (arguably) an object. Your alarm clock is an object. The autographed Cee Lo Green poster you got on Ebay is also an object! I could go on forever, but (for everyone's sake :P) I'm going to stop here.

Some objects like a paperweight don't do much:

They just sit there. Other objects, like a television, go above and beyond the call of mere existence and do a lot of things:

A typical television takes input, allows you to turn it on or off, change the channel, adjust the volume, and do all sorts of television-y things.

The thing to realize is that objects come in different shapes, sizes, and usefulness. Despite the variations, objects are all the same at a high-level. They are an abstraction. They provide an easy way for you to use them without having to worry about what goes on under the covers. Even the simplest objects hide a certain level of complexity that you simply don't have to worry about.

For example, it doesn't matter what goes on inside your TV, how the wires are connected, or what type of glue is used to hold everything together. Those are unnecessary details. All that you care about is that the TV does what it is told. When you want it to change the channel, the channel should change. When you adjust the volume, the volume should adjust. Everything else is just noise.

Basically, think of an object as a black box. There are some predefined / documented things it does. How it does them is something you can't easily see. How it does its magic is also something you don't really care about as long as it works. We'll change that notion later when we learn to actually create the insides of an object, but let's relish this simple and happy world for now.

The Predefined Objects Roaming Around in JavaScript

Besides the built-in types you saw earlier, you also have a handful of predefined objects in JavaScript that you can use out-of-the-box. These objects allow you to work with everything from collections of data to dates to even text and numbers. Here is the table of these objects along with, just like before, a short blurb on what they do:

Type What it does Array helps store, retrieve, and manipulate a collection of data Boolean acts as a wrapper around the boolean primitive; still very much in love with true and false Date allows you to more easily represent and work with dates Function allows you to invoke some code among other esoteric things Math the nerdy one in the group that helps you better work with numbers Number acts as a wrapper around the number primitive RegExp provides a lot of functionality for matching patterns in text String acts as a wrapper around the string primitive

The way you use these built-in objects is a little bit different than how you use primitives. Each object has its own quirk on how you can use them as well. Explaining each object and how it is meant to be used is something that I will defer to for later, but here is a very short snippet of commented code to show you want is possible:

// an array let names = ["Jerry", "Elaine", "George", "Kramer"]; let alsoNames = new Array("Dennis", "Frank", "Dee", "Mac"); // a round number let roundNumber = Math.round("3.14"); // today's date let today = new Date(); // a boolean object let booleanObject = new Boolean(true); // infinity let unquantifiablyBigNumber = Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY; // a string object let hello = new String("Hello!");

One thing that you may find puzzling is the existence of the Object-form of the string, boolean, and number primitives. On the surface, the Object-form and primitive-form of these types look very similar. Here is an example:

let movie = "Pulp Fiction"; let movieObj = new String("Pulp Fiction"); alert(movie); alert(movieObj);

What you will see printed will be identical. Below the surface, though, both movie and movieObj are very different. One is literally a primitive of type string, and the other is of type Object. This leads to some interesting (and possibly incomprehensible) behavior that I will gradually touch upon as we explore the handful of built-in types that you've seen so far.

Conclusion

If this feels like an abrupt ending where the movie stopped just as things were getting interesting, I don't blame you for thinking that way. All you really learned in this section are the names for the common built-in types and some basic background background material about all of them. What you are going to see in subsequent tutorials is a deeper look at all of these types and the nuances of working with them. Think of this tutorial as the gentle on-ramp that suddenly drops you into the rails of a crazy rollercoaster.

And by "crazy rollercoaster", I meant to say "the following tutorials":

